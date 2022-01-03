Log In
Kabaddi

PKL 2021 LIVE - Day 13 - Match 30 - Bengal Warriors v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 13 of the PKL 2021.

Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors Arjun Deshwal Jaipur Pink Panthers
Maninder Singh and Arjun Deshwal 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-03T19:39:47+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 13 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021

It is the 13th day of PKL 2021 and a majority of the teams are still struggling to find that perfect combination that would take them closer to the title. In action today will be the Bengal Warriors, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans - three teams from the bottom half of points table and Patna Pirates, who have three wins in four games.

PKL 2021 Day 13 Schedule

Bengal Warriors v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers - 7:30 pm IST

Telugu Titans v/s Patna Pirates - 8:30 pm IST

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

Kabaddi Indian Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League 
