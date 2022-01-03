Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE - Day 13 - Match 30 - Bengal Warriors v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 13 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021
It is the 13th day of PKL 2021 and a majority of the teams are still struggling to find that perfect combination that would take them closer to the title. In action today will be the Bengal Warriors, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans - three teams from the bottom half of points table and Patna Pirates, who have three wins in four games.
PKL 2021 Day 13 Schedule
Bengal Warriors v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers - 7:30 pm IST
Telugu Titans v/s Patna Pirates - 8:30 pm IST
Live Updates
- 3 Jan 2022 2:09 PM GMT
SUPER RAIDDDD, MANINDERRRR!
A bonus plus two touchpoints as the Panthers defence try to dash him out of the mat. Maninder Singh is on fire as always!
Warriors 13-5 Panthers
- 3 Jan 2022 2:08 PM GMT
ALL OUT, JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS!
Well, that was easy for the Warriors. Once they tackled Arjun Deshwal, the Panthers just crumbled.
- 3 Jan 2022 2:07 PM GMT
Panthers down to three
A two-point raid from Maninder Singh and the Panthers are suddenly staring at an all-out.
- 3 Jan 2022 2:06 PM GMT
Close start!
A tight start to the contest with the scores level after 5 minutes.
Warriors 3-3 Panthers
- 3 Jan 2022 2:02 PM GMT
Maninder starts well
First raid of the match and Maninder Singh gets a running hand touch on Nitin Rawal.
Warriors 1-0 Panthers
- 3 Jan 2022 1:52 PM GMT
Bengal Warriors Starting 7
Nabibakhsh is back for the Warriors after missing out on the last game. Rishank Devadiga goes out, so does Sukesh Hegde - they are not even named on the bench.
- 3 Jan 2022 1:44 PM GMT
Bengal Warriors v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers
Can the Bengal Warriors stop their three-match losing streak when they take on Jaipur Pink Panthers tonight?
- 3 Jan 2022 1:34 PM GMT
Goood Eveningggg!
The Kabaddi action continues to roll on. We have yet another doubleheader on the card today. First up the defending champions, Bengal Warriors, will take on inaugural champions, Jaipur Pink Panthers.
This will be followed by the Telugu Titans, who are searching for their first win this edition, take on the three-time champions Patna Pirates.
