Maninder becomes 2nd player to complete 1000 raid points in PKL history

Bengal Warriors captain and star raider Maninder Singh created history on Saturday as he became the second-ever player in Pro Kabaddi League history to complete 1000 raid points after Pardeep Narwal.

Playing in his sixth season, Maninder Singh started his career with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the inaugural season and scored 137 points to win the championship. Maninder suffered an injury and missed the next three seasons.

Maninder Singh becomes 2nd ever player in the history of PKL to score 1000 raid points.



He achieves this feat in 102 games and does it after record breaker Pardeep Narwal.



What a champion.



A beast since season 1.#pklseason9#ProKabaddiLeague #PKL2022 — Pritish Raj (@befikramusafir) October 8, 2022

Maninder made a comeback in the fifth season with Bengal Warriors and scored 192 points. He has continued his perfect form after his comeback scoring 206 in season 6, winning the title with 205 points in season 7 and scoring 264 raid points in a disappointing campaign.

READ: Pro Kabaddi 2022: Star raider Pawan Sehrawat suffers injury, stretchered out

One of the finest Indian raiders, Maninder took 102 matches to complete the milestone. He has scored points in 102 games with a strike rate of 47%. In six seasons, Maninder has 31 super raids and scored 49 super 10s.

A champion with Jaipur Pink Panthers in Season 1 and Bengal Warriors in Season 7, Maninder Singh has 1000 raid points in just 102 games! 🔥



Only Pardeep Narwal has completed 1000 raid points before him.#ProKabaddiLeague | #PKL9 pic.twitter.com/JbW1UxbUBS — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 8, 2022

Although Bengal Warriors lost their opening game in season 9 to Haryana Steelers by 33-41. Maninder looked a little off-colour in the first game but he will look to bounce back as the season moves ahead.

