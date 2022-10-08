Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi 2022: Star raider Pawan Sehrawat suffers injury, stretchered out
Tamil Thalaivas captain and superstar raider Pawan Sehrawat suffers a horrific injury during the game against Gujarat
Star raider and new captain of Tamil Thalaivas, Pawan Sehrawat suffered a horrific injury in his first outing for the franchise.
In the game against Gujarat Giants, Pawan twisted his knee while attempting a tackle on Chandran Ranjit. Pawan was in pain and he was stretchered out by the medical team.
The screengrab above clearly shows that Pawan is in pain and unable to move. It was not good as he was immediately stretchered out.
The visuals didn't look good as Pawan was crying in anguish and pain. This can be a big blow for the league and Tamil Thalaivas as Pawan is the biggest face of the Pro Kabaddi League.
Earlier, Pawan Sehrwat became the most expensive player in PKL history when Tamil Thalaivas snapped him for 2.26 crores in the PKL 9 auction. After representing Bengaluru Bulls for six seasons and leading them to one title, Pawan is donning a new jersey this time.
The latest report coming from the broadcast indicates that Pawan won't be playing today and doctors are looking at him at the moment.