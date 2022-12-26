IWL: Kenyan national team captain all set for a move to India

Former champions Sethu FC are preparing for the upcoming campaign of the Indian Women's League. After having already signed a few good Indian players, the Tamil Nadu outfit is set to add some foreign experience to their roster.

Kenyans Shikobe Nixon and Faith Ivy Omondi are set to join Sethu FC. Nixon is a seasoned midfielder and the captain of Kenya national team. The 33-year-old was a member of Cyprus's first division club Lakatamia FC.

Shikobe also led Harambee Starlets to the CECAFA title in 2019, and she will add huge leadership qualities to the Madurai based club.

Faith Ivy Omondi is an attacking midfielder who recently left Wadadia FC, a Kenyan first division club. In June, she was also named the 'League player of the month'. With a mix of experienced and young players, Sethu FC is quickly becoming a formidable force in the Indian Women's League.