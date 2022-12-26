Malavika and five other Kerala Blasters players set to join Sethu FC

The Hero Indian Women's League is scheduled to begin on January 15 and the teams have been building their rosters. This year saw the formation of Kerala Blasters FC's women's team, which placed third in Kerala Women's league with just one defeat. However, they won't be able to take part in the IWL and are all set to loan six of their players to Sethu FC.

Based on their top four finish from the previous season, Sethu FC is one of the four clubs who received straight entry into the upcoming Indian Women's league season.

One of the players with a long-term deal is Malavika, the captain and top goal scorer for the Kerala Blasters. However, the lengthy gap between the state league and Indian Women's League has an impact on player fitness, which may be the driving force behind this choice. Until the end of the IWL, Malavika will be on loan to Sethu FC.

She will soon be joined by another local player, Arya Sree, as well as Indian internationals Sunita Munda, Muskan Subba, Kiran Pisda, and Apurna Narzary.

Sethu FC is a well-known outfit in the women's footballing circuit as they had lifted the title back in the 2018-19 season.