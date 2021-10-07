ISL: Chennaiyin FC's Vladimir Koman is eying the Indian Super title in his debut season with Chennaiyin FC

The two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC have added some remarkable names to their arsenal, and on paper, they look like a team that will be going all out for their third ISL trophy. The Hungarian midfielder Vladimir Koman was the sixth and final foreigner added to the Chennaiyin FC squad ahead of the new season, and he brings the winning mentality to the team, a key factor the Machans missed last season.



"I am very excited to be here (in India and ISL). I am telling you immediately. I really hope we will be champions." said Vladimir Koman, on how he feels in India and what are his expectations in the league.



The target has been set by @ChennaiyinFC midfielder Vladimir Koman, he is eying the top prize. How happy are you Chennaiyn FC fans?#IndianFootball #heroisl #chennaiyinfc @Supermachans pic.twitter.com/FAm2C4SCgd — The Bridge - Football (@bridge_football) October 6, 2021

Vladimir has played the majority of his football in Europe, he has played in Italy, France, Russia, Turkey, and Hungary. The 32-year-old midfielder had a seven-year stint in Italy, where he played four seasons in the Serie A with Sampdoria and Bari. After Italy, he moved to France and dawned the kit of AS Monaco. and then to Krasnodar, and then to the Hungarian club Diósgyőri VTK and Turkish club Adanaspor. In the two years of his career he got a taste of Asian football when he played for Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan Club in Iran, and Hatta Club in UAE.

"You cannot compare the leagues(where I have played before and ISL), all the leagues have some positive and negative things. I know that the ISL is a very new and young league, and I am really excited to be a part of the ISL," said Vladamir on his limited experience till now with Indian football.

The 32-year-old midfielder is a player that can operate in three positions. Koman despite being an attacking midfielder by trait, loves to drop down deep and create chances for his fellow attackers in order to create space and find the right pass for the attackers. His vision, passing ability, and the gift to find his teammates with the right pass at the right time with ease are what separates him from other players.



"I can play in the three positions. I can play in the midfield and as a winger, but the decision is up to the coach. He (Bozidar Bandovic) can use me at the various positions he wants me to, but I know I will be used" said Vladimir, when asked about what position would he be looking forward to playing in the Chennaiyin FC team.



The vast experience that Vladimir carries with him can help the young Indian players like Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Anirudh Thapa, Lalrinzuala Chhangte improve and help the overall dynamics of the team. The youngsters in the team must be looking forward to playing with him.

The Indian Super League season begins on 19th November, and Chennaiyin FC plays their first match against Hyderabad FC on the 23rd.



Keep following this space for more updates, as the video interview with Vladimir Koman will be out soon.