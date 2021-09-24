ISL: We have goal scorers in the team who can make a difference says Chennaiyn FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic

Two-time Indian Super League Champions Chennaiyn FC had a difficult season last year, as they finished 8th and the team could only find the back of the net 17 times in 20 matches.

The failure to convert in front of goal was primarily attributed to the failure of Marina Machan's season, Jakub and Isma failed to deliver, and the former champions could not make it to the playoffs. Csaba Lazlo was replaced by Bozidar Bandovic for the upcoming Hero ISL season, and in his inaugural press interaction questions were asked about how confident was he that new players in Vladimir Koman, Rafael Crivellaro, Lukasz Gikiwiecz, and Jobby Justin will change the fortune in terms of the goals scored.

"I cannot speak about the previous season, but the numbers clearly show that the team did not score many goals. I believe Milan, Lukasz, Vladimir, and Rafael will score many goals. We will make some changes, and of of-course, they have the quality to score the goals. It's not important who will score the goals, but the team has to win the games. I believe we will be better this year(in terms of goals) " said Bozdiar Bandovic, the new head coach of Chennaiyn FC.

The team will be starting their pre-season on September 26th at the Utorda ground in Goa and will become a part of the secured ISL bio-bubble.



"As a coach, I don't agree with a long pre-season. I think eight weeks are enough to make my players run for 90 minutes. It is not important how long you work but what you do in that time period. I want my players to give their best in every session. I will push them to their limits. Physical mentally and tactically we have to be up there. That way we will have a good attitude" added Bozidar on his expectations from the pre-season, and what the other clubs are doing by starting their pre-season early.

The Indian Super League begins on 19th November, while Chennaiyn FC takes on Hyderabad FC in their first game on 23rd November.