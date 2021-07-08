ISL: Top 5 Most Expensive Transfers in the Indian Super League

ATK-Mohun Bagan completed the signing of Hugo Boumous from Mumbai City FC on a record transfer fee. The transfer fee is assumed to be more than two-crore, making him the most expensive transfer signings ever in the history of the Indian Super League. Let us look at the most expensive signings in ISL history.

#5- Manvir Singh from FC Goa to ATK Mohun Bagan



Transfer Fee: 80 lakhs Time: August 2020





Manvir Singh playing for ATK Mohun Bagan (Source: ISL Media)

Indian forward Manvir Singh from the west coast of India to the east when he switched clubs from FC Goa to ATK Mohun Bagan. Manvir was an integral part of the FC Goa team that won the Super Cup in 2019 and the ISL shield in 2020. After the 19-20 season, he left the Gaurs for the Mariners for a huge transfer fee of 80 lakhs.



For ATK Mohun Bagan, he scored six goals in his debut season and was an important member of the team as they reached the finals.

#4 Michael Soosairaj from Jamshedpur FC to ATK

Transfer Fee: 90 lakhs Time: April 2019





Michael Soosairaj (in red) playing for Jamshedpur FC (Source: ISL Media)

Michael Soosairaj signed for Jamshedpur FC in 2018 from Chennai City FC. He was the I-League player of the season in the 17-18 campaign and, after that, he left the South Indian club to join the red miners. After impressing everyone with his performances at Jamshedpur, he signed for the then Kolkata outfit ATK for a record 90 lakh transfer fee. He went on to win the Indian Super League with ATK in 2019-20.







#3 Edu Garcia from ZJ Greentown to ATK Mohun Bagan

Transfer Fee: 95 lakhs Time: Jan 2019





Edu Garcia dribbles past Erik Paartalu in the ISL (Source: ISL Media)

Former Bengaluru FC player Edu Garcia returned to the Hero ISL for the second half of the 2018-19 season with then ATK FC for a whopping ₹95 lakhs rupees. ATK had to break the transfer record to bring him from Chinese League-one club ZJ Greentown FC.



Edu Garcia won his first career trophy with ATK when he won the Indian Super League in 2019-20. He was one of the goal scorers for ATK in the 3-1 win over Chennaiyn.

After his two-and-a-half-year stint in Kolkata, he left ATK Mohun Bagan and rumored to have signed for another ISL club.

#2 Liston Colaco from Hyderabad FC to ATK Mohun Bagan

Transfer fee:₹1.2 Cr Time: April 2021





Liston Colaco goes past his future teammate Sandesh Jhingan in an ISL match (Source: ISL Media)

Liston Colaco was a shining light in Hyderabad FC's last Indian Super League season. As soon as the season got over, everyone received the transfer news of how ATK Mohun Bagan had signed one of India's most promising talents for a mammoth amount of 1.2 crores.



The amount was the most expensive transfer fee ever played for an Indian player.





#1 Hugo Boumous from Mumbai City FC to ATK Mohun Bagan



Transfer fee:₹2 Cr Time: July 2021





Hugo Boumous playing against FC Goa in the ISL (Source: ISL Media)

The Mariners unveiled the signing of Moroccan French forward Hugo Boumous on an undisclosed fee. The transfer, however, reported to be is more than two crore rupees. This record breaks the previous record set by Hugo himself when he moved from FC Goa to ATK Mohun Bagan for 1.2 crores.



Hugo has been one of the best players in the Indian Super League over the last three years and has won trophies with FC Goa and Mumbai City FC. After his impressive performances in the 19-20 campaign, he received the ISL Hero of the league.



The question that wonders is, will ATK Mohun Bagan win their first-ever ISL trophy with Hugo Boumous leading them from the front? Can he take Mariners all the way and give them what they missed out on in the final of the previous season.



Who according to you has turned out to be the best deal so far, and will help Hugo help ATKMB win the ISL, let us know in the comments down below.