ISL: Kerala Blasters confirm the signing of Argentine striker Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Kerala Blasters have officially announced the signing of the Argentine striker Jorge Pereyra Diaz, ahead of the upcoming Hero Indian Super League season. The Argentine striker will be leading the line for Ivan Vukomanovic's men in the upcoming season.

The Argentine marksman has had the experience of playing the in the top division of South American countries like Argentina, Chile, and Bolivia. He has also played for Asian clubs like the Malaysian team Johor Darul Takzim. Pereyra Díaz signed a three-year contract with Malaysia Super League team Johor Darul Takzim in May 2014. The transfer fee was rumored to be 2 million USD.

The Argentine Marksman joins us on loan from Club Atlético Platense for the 2021/22 Season!

After his stint with Asia, he returned to South America to play for Independiente. After Independiente, he moved to Club Leon in Mexico, before returning to JDT for a short stint.



Pereyra becomes the third foreign signing for the Blasters, after Enes Sipovic, and Adrian Luna. After confirming the signing of Pereyra, KBFC have also wrapped the signing of Sporting Gijon striker Alvaro Vazquez, and he will be joining the Argentine in attack. The two strikers look like one of the best striking partnership in the ISL, the yellow army will be waiting to see how they perform for the club.

The club finished 10th in the Indian Super League last season, and will be eying to qualify for the playoffs. The club had a young team last year, but this year they have added good foreigners and Indian players like Harmanjot Singh Khabra who have had the experience of winning in the ISL. The club has not qualified for the playoffs since 2016, when they qualified to the finals and eventually lost to ATK.