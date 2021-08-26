ISL: Kerala Blasters set to sign Sporting Gijon striker Alvaro Vazquez

Kerala Blasters are set to sign 30-year-old Spanish striker Alvaro Vazquez ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season. The Spanish striker is set to join the yellow army from Sporting Gijon on a one-year deal, The Bridge understands.

Ivan Vukomanovic, the new head coach of the Blasters has started adding firepower to his squad. After signing Enes Sipovic, Adrian Luna, and Jorge Diaz, he has signed a quality striker in Alvaro Vazquez.



Alvaro was born in Barcelona, Catalonia, Vázquez, and has spent most of his life in Barcelona. He signed for RCD Espanyol's youth system in 2005 at the age of 14, and four years later he made his senior debut for the club.

Vázquez made his first-team as well as La Liga debut on 21 September 2010, as a substitute when he Sergio García in the second half against Real Madrid. From Espanyol, he moved on to Getafe and spent five seasons playing in the La Liga. After Getafe were relegated, he was loaned to England, where he represented premier league team Swansea City FC. After a disappointing season in the Premier League, he returned back to the top league in Spain and resigned for Espanyol.

Over the last three years, he has played for Gimnastic, Zaragoza, and Sporting Gijon in the Segunda Division. He will add a lot of goals, experience, and leadership to this young Kerala Blasters side. The fans will be expecting a lot of goals from him, and he can probably be the signing of the season in the Indian Super League.



Álvaro Vázquez ended his time at Sporting de Gijón today morning. The Catalan forward has reached an agreement for the termination of his contract, which was supposedly expiring on June 30, 2022.

The club finished 10th in the previous ISL season and will be hoping for a better outing than last year. Ivan and his team will be aiming to compete for a playoffs spot and qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2016.