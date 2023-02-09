"Joined Kerala Blasters because of Ivan Vukomanovic," says Danish Farooq

Kerala Blasters will take on Bengaluru FC, who is in excellent form, in a second straight southern derby that will take place away from home. However for new joinee Danish Farooq, it's like a tiny homecoming as he recently joined Kerala Blasters after leaving Bengaluru FC. The midfielder discusses what factors led to the decision.

"If you ask me why I chose Kerala Blasters, it's because of the coach. I really like his playing style, I think it suits me. I had a chat with him, then I felt like this is the right move for me. I felt very happy with the way the supporters welcomed me. I want to create some good memories with everyone."

He also added about how it is going to be on Sunday as he is set to face his formal club. "I have played there before but as their player. I'm yet to feel that experience of playing against them but I'm sure if I get the chance, I will give 100%. As a team, we will play good, put a good show there and get the maximum points."

Ivan Vukomanovic reassured that Danish will get his chance and emphasized on the reasons to sign him. "Danish was one of the players who was on our list even last year. It's not only about football qualities, it's also about human and character qualities. Like I mentioned before, his mentality can fit perfectly into Kerala Blasters. Any chance, any moment he gets, we are not worried about whether he will deliver because he's going to play."

For the last few weeks, around 15 players of Kerala Blasters were down with fever and their stalwart Marko Leskovic was out with a muscle strain. Ivan provided an update on the current situation. "Apostolos has recovered, yesterday he was training with the team. He is back and we hope that there will not be any more cases. Leskovic is fit and has started training. He has additional work with the medical staff."

Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore is a favorite destination for the fans of Kerala Blasters. Ivan Vukomanovic is excited about the derby.

"We expect to see lots of yellow jerseys, that's for sure. Whenever we feel this kind of support for the players on the pitch, they want to give everything and even go above the limit. It's priceless, it feels good, whether you're playing home or away, but this is the extra power for every team, for every player and they must be proud to have this kind of support."

Ivan Vukomanovic concluded by saying that Kerala Blasters should go with positive mindset in-order to overcome the poor away record.

"Last year, it was difficult because we were all in the bubble. There was no difference between playing home and away games. This year is a huge difference. We have to be physically and mentally ready for those games. This is the only way, to be disciplined and concentrated for those games, not making individual mistakes which are leaking goals."









