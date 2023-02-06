There is a fever outbreak in Kerala Blasters camp: Ivan Vukomanovic

Tomorrow's southern derby between Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC is packed with emotion and also has a playoff position on the line. Ivan Vukomanovic says that it is special to play these kind of games.

"As a player, you must always tend to fight and be ready to play these games. That's something special. So, I hope tomorrow we go there for our fans. It's the last round of the race. I hope that everybody will be fully motivated and I hope that the boys will prove something".

Kerala Blasters have been struggling with injuries and fever from the game against Mumbai City FC. Ivan says it's been a difficult period. "It started sometime before the Mumbai game. And there was every day waking up and waiting for medical reports and seeing who is with a fever and then trying to prepare the training sessions. This morning there was some issues with Giannou but it might be alright. So we'll see for tomorrow's game, but we don't know. I think there's at least 15 players affected".

Ivan believes that the match officials make quite a few wrong calls that affect the standings but they are trying their best. "Many strange decisions by officials, many penalties. I think our tomorrow's opponent in the last game on result was 2 - 2 draw, clear penalty 100%. So these kinds of things are frustrating. But from my side, I always think these guys, they're doing the best they can."

Ivan Vukomanovic concluded with an injury update of Nihal Sudeesh, that he picked up an ankle injury in the Kerala Premier league game and will undergo tests today. He added that Marko Leskovic has started training.

El Khayati had shown frustration in the last game when he was substituted. Thomas Brdarić says he is an important player.

"I said earlier that we need him as a guidance on field for all players in offensive. That is where we struggle a little bit in the past. And I said also, we have to know how to play with him and also how to play without him. We're also able to play without him like we have showed in the last matches. He is a very important player and he's very motivated all the time. I'm very proud to have these players in my team."

Thomas Brdarić is here to build a strong team for the future.

"We are motivated all the time, because we are a team who will try to learn in this season, to get a strong future. Tomorrow is another challenge, another opponent. They have almost qualified for the playoffs and this is still our target. We have four games, we will try our best to reach that sixth place anyhow."