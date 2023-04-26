ISL: Stephen Constantine, East Bengal part ways

East Bengal parted ways with Stephen Constantine as their head coach on Tuesday. This move did not come as a surprise after the club had announced a month back their plans to bring in a new coach for the 2023-24 Indian Super League season.

We’ve had some great moments together and as the Red & Gold family, we wish him all the best for the road ahead!#EmamiEastBengal #EastBengalFC pic.twitter.com/wpyQ7z6VnT — East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) April 25, 2023

Constantine had managed to guide the Red and Gold to a ninth-placed finish in the 2022-23 ISL season, and later, failed to qualify beyond the group stages of the recently concluded Hero Super Cup 2023.



The club also announced the appointment of Carles Cuadrat, a name not unknown in the Indian footballing circuit, as their new head coach for the next two seasons.

The former Bengaluru FC man guided the Blues to their maiden ISL title back in the 2018-19, after leading them to be table-toppers in the same year.



