ISL: East Bengal to appoint new coach for 2023-24 season

Through a Press Release, East Bengal announced that the Indian Super League outfit will be appointing a new head coach ahead of the 2023-24 season. This points towards Stephen Constantine's exit from the side after he could guide them to a ninth-placed finish in the recently concluded campaign.

"At the Board Meeting of Emami East Bengal held this afternoon, it was unanimously decided to build a better and stronger team for the next season and invest appropriately. The objective will be to create a conducive environment for the game so that the team can perform to its best potential," the Release started.

In the aforementioned meeting, the investors Emami and certain East Bengal officials were present to reach certain conclusions around the team's squad building process, budgetary requirements, as well as the backroom staff.

"As one of the first steps, the Board has principally agreed to appoint a new coach for the next season," the club's official announcement read. Most likely, Constantine's final outing with the Red and Gold Brigade would be the upcoming Super Cup, set to begin from April.

"The Board is also considering writing a letter to FSDL (Football Sports Development Limited) to allow ISL to do the drafting process again so that the Club can have the benefit of choosing Indian players. The pool of Indian players is very small, most of which are already contracted with other clubs.

A similar drafting was done in 2017, when Jamshedpur and Bangalore had joined the ISL," the Release further added.

This move might indicate that the investors and club officials alike aren't happy with a large number of Indian players currently donning the East Bengal shirt. In reality, this rings true as well. Apart from a Naorem Mahesh Singh or a Lalchungnunga, not many Indians have been able to leave their mark in this season.

"Further discussion on the next course of action will be taken over the next Working Committee Meeting scheduled on Saturday, 25th of March, 2023 which will be held at the Club premises," the Press Release concluded.



