ISL: Kerala Blasters set to rope in promising youngster on multi-year deal

Kerala Blasters FC are on the verge of completing the signing of the highly talented 21-year-old striker Irfan Yadwad on a multi-year deal, The Bridge understands.

Hailing from the football-rich state of Goa, Yadwad has captured the attention of scouts and enthusiasts alike with his remarkable performances for FC Bengaluru United in the Bengaluru Super Division and Second division I-League.

Yadwad's rise to prominence has been nothing short of spectacular. Emerging as a prolific goalscorer, he has consistently showcased his deadly finishing abilities throughout the 2022-23 season. His remarkable goal-scoring record of 36 goals in a single season speaks volumes about his immense potential and has undoubtedly caught the eye of several top clubs.

During his time with Bengaluru United, Irfan Yadwad proved to be a key figure in their success. As the leading scorer in the BDFA Super Division, he netted an impressive 15 goals from 18 games, demonstrating his ability to find the back of the net consistently.

Additionally, he played a crucial role in Bengaluru United's Stafford Cup victory, contributing eight goals to the team's success.

The young striker's goal-scoring prowess didn't stop there. In the second division I-League, Yadwad continued his exceptional form, ending the league season with an outstanding tally of 13 goals from just 11 games.

Hailing from a small village in South Goa, Irfan started playing football with his three brothers at a young age and has been hooked on to the sport since then. "I played every opportunity I got. I started off professionally with I-League U-18 at Sporting Club Jaguar and then moved on to the Panjim Footballers where I continued playing while managing my college studies."

Irfan's father works as a carpenter while his mother manages their home. They have been the strongest supporters of Irfan's career and stood firmly by him and encouraged him during a career-threatening Meniscus injury – one that needed surgery last season and kept him out of the game for about 4 months.

Kerala Blasters, known for their passionate fanbase and strong presence in Indian football, have made a shrewd move by securing the services of Irfan Yadwad. The addition of this young prodigy to their squad is expected to bolster their attacking prowess and provide the team with a much-needed cutting edge in the final third.