From South Goa to Bangalore, Irfan Yadwad lives his dreams

FC Bengaluru United striker Irfan Yadwad has been in scintillating form in the ongoing BDFA Super Division Championship, scoring 9 goals in 13 matches. His strikes have played a crucial role in getting his team placed 1st in the table with the business end of the season creeping up.

Hailing from a small village in South Goa, Irfan started playing football with his three brothers at a young age and has been hooked on to the sport since then. "I played every opportunity I got. I started off professionally with I-League U-18 at Sporting Club Jaguar and then moved on to the Panji Footballers where I continued playing while managing my college studies."



Irfan's father works as a carpenter while his mother manages their home. They have been the strongest supporters of Irfan's career and stood firmly by him and encouraged him during a career-threatening Meniscus injury – one that needed surgery last season and kept him out of the game for about 4 months.

"While I never had any doubt in my mind that the injury was not going to get the better of me, you feel more positive and encouraged when there is support from your family too. My family will back me all my life, I have no doubts about that. They have made sure that I have whatever I need to further my career and I hope to do something for my family in return very soon."

"My agent one day called me up to say that he secured a trial for me, for a club in Bangalore. And I just wanted to see how I would measure up in front of the big city talent, so I jumped at this chance. Fortunately, the coaches saw something in me and signed me up. Since coming to Bangalore, I have realised that there are a lot of opportunities here. The football culture is on the rise and my decision to shift was made at the right time."

Staying alone in Bangalore was a completely new experience for Irfan. "The first few weeks felt a little weird," he recounts. "Being alone, in a huge city can be very daunting but I had all the support and belief I needed. Now the team has come together, and I feel that I am part of another family; even our on-field chemistry has grown a lot since we first started playing together."



"Playing under someone like Khalid Jamil who has won the ISL was a really special feeling. The way he makes the players understand their weaknesses and strengths reveals his wealth of experience. Under Khalid I think my pressing has improved leaps and bounds. He has helped me in getting the timing of the press right which has led to me to score more goals as we win the ball back higher up the field and I have a better shot at goal," he says.









