ISL: Conor Nestor set to become new head coach of Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC is set to appoint Conor Nestor as their new head coach. A source close to the development confirmed that he has signed a one-year deal with the club. It will be announced very soon by the Indian Super League outfit.

Nestor is a young and talented coach currently working in Cambodia. He has worked as the FA Ireland developmental officer and was a coach with the UK Elite Soccer in 2007. He has worked with some of the most famous Irish footballers like Gary O Neil, Shane McLoughlin, and Garvin Dillon.

The 38-year-old manager was appointed as the head coach of Svay Rieng in 2018. Under his guidance, the Svay Rieng Team won the Cambodian Championship in the 2018-19 season. Moreover, he has a fabulous track record on the continental stage.

Hyderabad FC is currently plying their trade in the Hero Super Cup 2023 under the guidance of Manolo Marquez. But, Marquez will soon depart the side and join FC Goa next season. With a huge void set to be created by his departure, Hyderabad FC have to find a suitable replacement.

Conor Nestor is the ideal man to replace him because of his vast experience of working with young players and guiding average teams to success. However, Conor will certainly have huge shoes to fill, keeping in mind the impact Manolo has had on the Nizams.