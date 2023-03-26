ISL: Manolo Marquez set to become FC Goa head coach

FC Goa has secured the services of Manolo Marquez as their head coach, who will join the Gaurs camp after the Super Cup 2023. A source close to the development confirmed he has been offered a 1-year deal by the club. The deal may be announced very soon by the Goan side.

Marquez has slowly made himself a highly-respected coach in the Indian footballing circuit. The 54-year-old tactician has worked in some of the most illustrious clubs in Spain like Espanyol, UD Las Palmas, and many others.

He came to India as the head coach of Hyderabad FC in 2020. In his three seasons with the club, he has helped Hyderabad build a formidable squad. In the 2021-22 season, he was the main driving force behind the club securing the Indian Super League title. Moreover, he has guided several youngsters like Akash Mishra, Yasir, Nikhil Pujari, and many others to play at the top of their games.

In the 2022-23 season, Manolo made sure Hyderabad kept Mumbai City FC on their toes in the league-shield race, finishing a commendable second on the table. Unfortunately, the Nizams couldn't reach the final after getting knocked out by ATK Mohun Bagan in the semi-final via penalties.

Marquez's current contract at Hyderabad FC runs till 31st May, 2023. After their semi-final defeat to ATKMB, Marquez revealed how he wanted to stay at the club, but he'd also received offers from other clubs, from India and abroad.

Manolo Marquez 🗣️: I would like to continue with HFC but you have to ask the club. I think the club is not (seeing it) in the same way and It's true, I have offers from India. But it's not the correct time to talk about this.#HyderabadFC #IndianFootball — Raj | Being Human (@why_so_valuable) March 13, 2023

FC Goa had an average ISL 2022-23 season. They finished in the seventh position with 27 points from 20 matches under the guidance of Carlos Pena. Now it will be interesting to see how Manolo guides this team to glory.

