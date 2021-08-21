AFC Cup 2021: Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhra Kings: Live Blog - Scores, Line-ups, Results, and all the updates

Bengaluru FC will be facing Bangladesh Premier League champions Bashundhara Kings in their second match of Group D of the AFC Cup. The Blues suffered a narrow defeat to their Indian rivals ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the first match and will be looking to bounce back from that defeat and get the first three points of the group stage. Bashudhara Kings, on the other hand, a comfortable two-nil victory against Mazhiya from the Maldives, and would be aiming to make it two wins in a row.



You can watch the highlights of the match between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC here.

The match kicks off at 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Keep following this space for more details, live team news, updates, results, and scores.

The blog begins at 3:30pm today. and we have you covered with everything related to the match.