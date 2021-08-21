ISL
AFC Cup 2021: Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhra Kings: Live Blog - Scores, Line-ups, Results, and all the updates
Bengaluru FC takes on Bashundhra Kings of Bangladesh in the second group game of the AFC Cup in the Maldives.
Bengaluru FC will be facing Bangladesh Premier League champions Bashundhara Kings in their second match of Group D of the AFC Cup. The Blues suffered a narrow defeat to their Indian rivals ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the first match and will be looking to bounce back from that defeat and get the first three points of the group stage. Bashudhara Kings, on the other hand, a comfortable two-nil victory against Mazhiya from the Maldives, and would be aiming to make it two wins in a row.
The match kicks off at 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Keep following this space for more details, live team news, updates, results, and scores.
The blog begins at 3:30pm today. and we have you covered with everything related to the match.
Live Updates
- 21 Aug 2021 10:06 AM GMT
BASHUNDHRA KINGS STARTING XI
The BPL champions start with 4-3-3.
Goalkeeper- A. Rahman
Defenders- B. Ghosh, K. Shafiei, T. Barman, M. Rahman
Midfielders- Tariq Kazi, Miah Zoni, Fernandes
Attackers- Ahmed, Becerra, Robinho
- 21 Aug 2021 9:49 AM GMT
AN HOUR FROM KICKOFF!
We are an hour away from kickoff, and both teams are out for their warm ups.
- 21 Aug 2021 6:25 AM GMT
THE MATCH STARTS AT 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time
The match between Bengaluru FC and Bashundhra Kings starts at 4:30pm IST. Keep following this page for space.