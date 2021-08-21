AFC Cup 2021: ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Club Maziya Live Blog, Match Lineups, Scores, Updates, Results and more

A comfortable victory in the first game against Bengaluru FC have made ATK Mohun Bagan firm favorites to go through from Group D of the AFC Cup. The Mariners face Club Maziya of the Maldives in their next match. and a win here will almost secure the top spot and qualifications to the knockout stages.



The match against the Maldives side won't be easy, as they were the same team that knocked out Bengaluru FC last year. Maziya FC are in the middle of the season and is in the zone of playing in competitions. The performance by the Mariners against Bengaluru did not make it look like that the club was playing their first match after March 2021. The Mariners were very comfortable with the ball, and players like Hugo Boumous, Amrinder Singh, and Deepak Tangri all looked in the groove, and never looked shaky in their debut match.

The match kick-off at 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)