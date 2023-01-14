"I apologise to the fans as they deserve better.": Stephen Constantine

East Bengal once again lost a match in the Indian Super League 2022-23 season from a winning position. This time, it was against defending league-shield champions Jamshedpur FC after they lost to the Red Miners 1-2 on Friday.

Prior to their last fixture against Odisha FC, which the Kolkata side lost 1-3, head coach Stephen Constantine had said that a couple of successive wins would give them a realistic chance to make it into the top six. "We'll make a drive and go for the top six," Constantine had said.

Since then, the Red and Gold Brigade have lost two on the trot. "I have to agree with you on that," the coach said about looking forward to the next season and trying to finish this one on a good note.

"It's always going to be tough for us to be in the top six. We aren't the team that we want to be. I know the fans aren't happy and I apologise to them because they deserve better. We lost today due to individual mistakes but did make chances," he said.

There was an alarmingly low amount of fans in the stands for the match, possibly as a sign of protest against their club's poor run. However, Constantine had hoped for the exact opposite. "The fans have every right to do whatever they want. I expected more fans today given that we won our last home match against Bengaluru FC, but if the fans aren't happy then they won't come to the game," he commented.

Cleiton Silva was once again on the scoresheet for Constantine's side, the goal against Jamshedpur increasing his tally for the season to nine goals, equalling his 2021-22 numbers. On being quizzed whether East Bengal was a one-man show, Constantine shared an update about the ongoing transfer window.

"Cleiton is scoring most of the goals but someone has to pass the ball to him for that. I did try to get our new signing (Jake Jervis) for the match, but due to some administration issues, I couldn't. The player had already arrived for the game," he said.

According to Stephen, the new player can play only once the transfer ban is lifted from the club. When that will be, even the Englishman wasn't sure about.

Next they play defending champions Hyderabad FC, who have recently dropped points against Chennaiyin FC in a 1-1 draw.