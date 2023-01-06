'We will go for top six', says East Bengal coach Stephen Constantine

East Bengal faces Odisha FC in their next test in the Indian Super League. This will be an important outing for both sides as Josep Gombau's men intend to strengthen their top six spot, whereas Stephen Constantine and co hope to close the gap.

The Englishman, in the pre-match press conference, acknowledges their chance of clinching a top six spot and lets known their wish to go for it.

"We've had a lot of mistakes over the last 11 games. There have been games where we lost because of individual mistakes on our behalf, and not because we were beaten. It's not a good thing to have. We'll make a drive and go for the top six," Constantine said.

With nine games to go, and a possible 27 points up for grabs, the Red and Gold Brigade will have to have a winning spree if they want to book their place in the play-offs. Their coach, however, is realistic.

"We want to win every game. But, it is important to do our respective jobs. I'm not going to sit here and say let's win 20 points. I definitely think we can four, five games, but we need to win those," he said.

In the first half of the season, Odisha FC delivered a brilliant comeback against East Bengal to win the first leg 4-2. With the Juggernauts as their next challenge, and then Jamshedpur FC, winning these two matches will provide a great boost to the Kolkata side, before facing table toppers Hyderabad FC.

"We approach each game differently. We know what we are capable of, and so does Odisha. We blew the first leg, and we will try not to repeat the mistakes. We'll put out the best team and they will have to do their job," the coach concluded.