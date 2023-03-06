AIFF rejects complaint by Kerala Blasters; to be fined at least 6 lakh

The All India Football Federation's disciplinary committee has reportedly rejected Kerala Blasters plea for a replay of their contentious match against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League Knockout game.

The ISL outfit had walked off the pitch during their Knockout game against Bengaluru after Sunil Chhetri had scored a controversial goal, which was allowed by referee Crystal John. On this issue, Kerala Blasters had filed a complaint to the AIFF and asked for a replay of the match and a ban on John.

In their session, the AIFF disciplinary committee found the Blasters guilty of violating Article 58 of the federation's disciplinary code. The code says that when a team refuses to play a match or to continue playing one which has begun, the side would have committed an offence.

As per the code, Kerala Blasters will be subjected to "forfeit of the match" and a "fine of at least Rs. 6 lakh." However, it doesn't end for the Blasters here. The code continues to say that in serious cases, apart from the aforementioned penalties, the side may also face "disqualification from a competition in progress and/or exclusion from a future competition."

Kerala Blasters are slated to play the Super Cup next, unless the federation invokes the above-mentioned penalty.