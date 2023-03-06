ISL: Kerala Blasters ask for rematch against Bengaluru FC, ban on referee: Reports

Kerala Blasters have asked for a rematch of their 2022-23 ISL eliminator contest against Bengaluru FC, which was considered as a 0-3 forfeit following their walkout from the encounter on Friday.

As per a report in the Times of India, the Kerala Blasters have filed an official complaint with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on how the referee Crystal John was in the wrong for allowing Sunil Chhetri take a quick-free kick, approximately half a minute after the foul.

The Blasters have alleged that the referee asked Adrian Luna to move away from ball and hence the free kick should have only been allowed following a whistle. They have hence also asked for a ban on the referee Crystal John.

The Bengaluru FC is slated to play their semifinal clash against the Mumbai City tomorrow.

It remains to be seen if the AIFF decides to take any action on the complaints filed by the Kerala Blasters.

While the Blasters' management and fans have rallied behind the decision of their manage Ivan Vukomanovic to walk off from the match, neither the AIFF nor the ISL have released any official statement on the same almost three days since the incident.