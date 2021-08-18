AFC Cup 2021: ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Bengaluru FC- Live Blog - Scores, Team, Results and all the Updates

The first match of the Group D in the AFC Cup is a clash between two Indian clubs, Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC. So it will be Sunil Chhetri vs Roy Krishna, Musavu King vs Hugo Boumous. David Williams vs Alan Costa, Suresh Wangjam vs Lenny Rodrigues, and many more amazing battles on the pitch that we will see after a very long time. Indian football is back and is back at the continental stage, and it will be exciting to see the two Indian clubs fare in the AFC Cup. Do they have what it takes to shine on the international stage and do the unthinkable?

Here are the complete squads registered by Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC for the AFC Cup 2021.

Both teams have a huge squad, and it will be exciting to see how they line up against each other in the first match of the group stage. Here are some probable lineups of Bengaluru FC, who have only registered three foreign players for the tournament. The ongoing tussle with Australian midfeilder Erik Paartalu has left a void in the team, and they could not register the fourth foreigner. someone who should have belonged to an Asian country.

ATK Mohun Bagan will be without Tiri, Euro 2020 star Joni Kauko, and Indian international Sandesh Jhingan who is moving to Croatia to live his dream of playing in Europe. How will the Mariners lineup without them but with their new star signing Hugo Boumous.

The match between BFC and the Marniers kicks off at 4:30 pm. Keep following this space from 4:30 to catch all the live-action.



