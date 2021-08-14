AFC Cup 2021: Euro 2020 star left out as ATK Mohun Bagan name squad

ATK Mohun Bagan's squad for the AFC Cup has reached the Maldives today prior to commencing their campaign in the lucrative continental club competition.

The squad has been training in Kolkata for about 2 weeks under coach Antonio Lopez Habas. They will face off in their first game on 18th August against the winner of the match between Bengaluru FC and Maldivian club Club Eagles. This will be followed with matches against Maziya and Bashundara Kings from Bangladesh.

ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas had earlier expressed his confidence in the readiness of his team for the upcoming season. He conveyed his no-nonsense approach of disregarding excuses and also stressed on the importance of the new signings in the squad. This will be of particular relevance given that ATK Mohun Bagan came agonisingly close to winning the ISL last season. They will have the best start possible to their preparation for the ISL as they take on teams across South Asia in their bid to win the title.

The squad for the AFC cup is as follows:

Arindam Bhattacharja



Amrinder Singh

Pritam Kotal

Lenny Rodrigues

Subhasish Bose

Avilash Paul

Ashutosh Mehta

Liston Colaco

Manvir Singh

Deepak Tangri

Sumit Rathi

Sekh Sahil

Bidyananda Singh Ningthoujam

Abhishek Dhananjay Suryavanshi

Kiyan Nassiri Giri

Engson Singh Ningombam

Ricky John Shabong

Roy Krishna

Carl Gerard Mchugh

David Joel Williams

Hugo Adnan Boumous