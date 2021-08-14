Football
AFC Cup 2021: Euro 2020 star left out as ATK Mohun Bagan name squad
ATK Mohun Bagan team reached the Maldives today
ATK Mohun Bagan's squad for the AFC Cup has reached the Maldives today prior to commencing their campaign in the lucrative continental club competition.
The squad has been training in Kolkata for about 2 weeks under coach Antonio Lopez Habas. They will face off in their first game on 18th August against the winner of the match between Bengaluru FC and Maldivian club Club Eagles. This will be followed with matches against Maziya and Bashundara Kings from Bangladesh.
The squad for the AFC cup is as follows:
Arindam Bhattacharja
Amrinder Singh
Pritam Kotal
Lenny Rodrigues
Subhasish Bose
Avilash Paul
Ashutosh Mehta
Liston Colaco
Manvir Singh
Deepak Tangri
Sumit Rathi
Sekh Sahil
Bidyananda Singh Ningthoujam
Abhishek Dhananjay Suryavanshi
Kiyan Nassiri Giri
Engson Singh Ningombam
Ricky John Shabong
Roy Krishna
Carl Gerard Mchugh
David Joel Williams
Hugo Adnan Boumous