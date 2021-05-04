IPL 2021: Wriddhiman Saha and Amit Mishra test positive for COVID-19, tournament suspended indefinitely

Following the COVID-19 fallout that struck the Indian Premier League yesterday, news has emerged that Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals' veteran spinner Amit Mishra have now tested positive for COVID-19



Australian journalist Peter Lalor and New Indian Express' Venkata Krishna B broke the news regarding Saha on Twitter. According to Boria Majumdar, Wriddhiman was in isolation for the last five days and wasn't in contact with the rest of the team.

COVID-19 now strikes Sunrisers Hyderabad with wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha testing positive. The entire team has been in isolation since yesterday. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) May 4, 2021

This update does highlight the fallacy in the protocols followed by the teams where the lack of transparency is appalling. Yesterday, KKR were revealed to have allowed Varun Chakravarthy back into the bio-bubble without mandatory quarantine following his visit to a hospital to get scans done on his shoulder. Now Sunrisers Hyderabad have been found guilty of not disclosing the fact that Wriddhiman Saha had been in isolation for the last few days.

Just in: Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals tests #COVID19 positive. - reports @karhacter — The Hindu - Sports (@TheHinduSports) May 4, 2021

Several outlets like The Times of India and The Hindu have also reported that Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra has tested positive after showing COVID-like symptoms since the last few days. The entire team had gone into quarantine yesterday following the update that two KKR players had tested positive, a side they played against on April 29.

In light of the recent development, the BCCI has decided to suspend IPL 2021 indefinitely. BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla confirmed the decision to ANI. An official announcement is imminent.

IPL suspended for this season: Vice-President BCCI Rajeev Shukla to ANI#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/K6VBK0W0WA — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021