Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: Wriddhiman Saha and Amit Mishra test positive for COVID-19, tournament suspended indefinitely
Following the COVID-19 outbreak in camps since yesterday and with four teams in isolation, IPL 2021 has been suspended indefinitely
Following the COVID-19 fallout that struck the Indian Premier League yesterday, news has emerged that Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals' veteran spinner Amit Mishra have now tested positive for COVID-19
Australian journalist Peter Lalor and New Indian Express' Venkata Krishna B broke the news regarding Saha on Twitter. According to Boria Majumdar, Wriddhiman was in isolation for the last five days and wasn't in contact with the rest of the team.
This update does highlight the fallacy in the protocols followed by the teams where the lack of transparency is appalling. Yesterday, KKR were revealed to have allowed Varun Chakravarthy back into the bio-bubble without mandatory quarantine following his visit to a hospital to get scans done on his shoulder. Now Sunrisers Hyderabad have been found guilty of not disclosing the fact that Wriddhiman Saha had been in isolation for the last few days.
Several outlets like The Times of India and The Hindu have also reported that Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra has tested positive after showing COVID-like symptoms since the last few days. The entire team had gone into quarantine yesterday following the update that two KKR players had tested positive, a side they played against on April 29.
In light of the recent development, the BCCI has decided to suspend IPL 2021 indefinitely. BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla confirmed the decision to ANI. An official announcement is imminent.
Since yesterday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India had been contemplating the plan to shift the remainder of IPL 2021 to Mumbai. Currently, it seems that the IPL will be put on a hold for a week before preparations are made in Mumbai and a stringent bio-bubble is established before the tournament resumes once again.