IPL in crisis mode: Varun and Warrier test positive for COVID

The match between Kolkata and Bangalore, due to be played at Ahmedabad on May 3, has now been postponed due to players in the Kolkata squad testing positive for COVID-19.

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official confirmed that Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive and therefore, Bangalore has expressed reluctance in playing the match against them.

"Varun and Sandeep tested positive and that made the RCB camp vary of the situation. The game is set to be postponed," the official said.

On May 1, the Kolkata Twitter handle posted images of Chakravarthy training with the rest of the squad.



It was, therefore, undeniable that the entire squad was compromised.

What is the status of Pat Cummins?

Speculation ran rife with reports emerging that Australian pacer Pat Cummins has also tested positive.



However, an IPL media release indicated that all other team members had tested negative for COVID -19.

"Both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest," the statement read.

"The Medical Team is also determining the close and casual contacts of the two positive cases during the 48 hours prior to collection of the sample that returned the positive test results. The BCCI and the Kolkata Knight Riders prioritise the health and safety of everyone involved and all measures are being taken in that endeavour."

That said, with the entire squad now invariably rendered vulnerable, the development has sent the Kolkata camp and the IPL itself into crisis mode.



How did the breach occur?

The integrity of the bio-bubble has long been questioned but the BCCI officials and the players themselves have spoken in favour of the stringent measures in place.



Reports are also emerging that there was no breach of the Kolkata bio-bubble.

"From what I know there was no breach of bubble but the player had to go to hospital to get some medical checks done and may have picked up the infection there. Other tests, not COVID tests. More awaited," read a Tweet from journalist Boria Majumdar.

Meanwhile, the country continues to reel under the COVID onslaught.

India registered 3,68,147 new COVID cases and 3,417 death in the past 24-hours.