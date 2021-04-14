IPL 2021: "We won't get ahead of ourselves" - Chris Woakes

The JSW and GMR co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals, who defeated Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in their first match of the VIVO IPL 2021, will be looking to build on their fabulous start when they take on the Rajasthan Royals in their second encounter of the season at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Chris Woakes expressed that all the players in the Delhi set-up are eager to show their mettle in the upcoming matches, "It's great to get off to a good start. Winning the first game gives a lot of confidence to the team. Everyone's eager to get going. But it's just one performance and there are a lot of games ahead in the IPL. We have to play against some good teams, so we won't get ahead of ourselves. However, everyone in the group is confident and looking forward to the next few games."

While speaking about taking on the Rajasthan Royals in their next game, Woakes said that the Delhi Capitals have picked on a few things from the Royals' thrilling match against Punjab Kings, "It was a good game to watch as a neutral. It was a really good chase by Rajasthan, but unfortunately, they came up a little bit short, however, Sanju Samson played an incredible innings. We watched the game and picked up on a few things that we would like to do against them. But every IPL game is a new game, new day, probably a new surface, and whichever team adapts better on the day will probably win the game."



Woakes added that he feels for Rajasthan Royals' star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has been unfortunately ruled out of the VIVO IPL 2021 due to a finger injury.



"You want the world's best players playing in the tournament and Ben has done that in the IPL for a few years so it's a shame for him to miss out on the rest of the tournament. I feel for him as a friend as well. But I am sure that he'll come back stronger," signed off Woakes.

