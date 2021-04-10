IPL 2021: CSK vs DC – All the records that matter

When CSK posted 188/7 while riding on the back of some big hitting by Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran, the loyal CSK fan was perhaps brimming with joy.

After a dismal IPL 2020 in the UAE, a reversal was on the cards and things appeared to be fine and dandy at the innings-break in Match #2 of IPL 2021.

But a 138-run opening partnership between Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan well and truly upset the CSK apple cart.

Along the way, several records were registers. Here's a compilation.



First 100 run partnership

The opening partnership between Shikhar Dawan and Prithvi Shaw is the first hundred opening partnership of IPL 2021. Incidentally, in IPL 2020, they were the only team to not have registered a hundred-run partnership for any wicket.

First fifties

CSK's Faf du Plessis scored the first fifty of IPL 2020 with a 58 (44) vs MI. And Suresh Raina hammered 54 (36) vs DC on April 10 in IPL 2021.

This is the first time that the first fifty-plus knocks in consecutive IPL seasons have been produced by the same franchise.

42nd fifty

Suresh Raina's 58 (44) vs DC on April 10 was his 42nd fifty-plus in the IPL.

A innings that defined the odds, Chinna thala was back with a bang. #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvDC 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/TMH6jOHKOB — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 10, 2021

5 non-openers, 20+ scores



Batting first vs DC, CSKs Moeen Ali (36), Suresh Raina (54), Ambati Rayudu (23), Ravindra Jadeja (26*) and Sam Curran (34) together contributed to the first occurrence of five non-openers registering more than 20 runs in a single IPL inning.

69 innings

The Shaw-Dhawan opening partnership of 138 was Delhi's first 100+ opening partnership in 69 innings.

Incidentally, their last 100+ opening partnership was a 115 courtesy de Kock and Rishabh Pant vs Gujarat Lions in 2016 at Rajkot.

Five ducks

MS Dhoni was cleaned up by Avesh Khan for nought on the night. This was the skipper's fifth IPL duck.

910 runs

With 910 runs, Shikhar Dhawan now has the most runs vs CSK in all T20 games. Virat Kohli is in the second spot on this list with 901 runs.

3rd highest run-getter

Shikhar Dhawan now has 5,282 IPL runs and this puts him at number three on the all-time IPL run-scorers list.

8th fifty-plus score

Dhawan's knock of 85 (54) was his 8th fifty-plus score against CSK in IPL history.

2nd highest score

Prithvi Shaw's 72 (38) vs CKS on the night was the 2nd highest score of his still nascent IPL career.