Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: Boult's fielding effort sparks meme-fest
The Mumbai pacer appeared to be stuck on a treadmill when chasing a ball.
Trent Boult is known for his precision, accuracy and his yorkers. The Kiwi pacer also prides himself on his agility and athleticism.
On a night when Mumbai Indians triggered yet another Hyderabad collapse in IPL 2021, a certain incident, however, drew plenty of laughs.
During the Sunrisers Hyderabad innings, in an apparent effort to stop a ball that was headed to the boundary, Boult appeared to be stuck on a treadmill.
The chase and the resulting fall was hilarious to onlookers and fans, but Krunal Pandya, the bowler, did not see the funny side of things.
Meme-makers though loved the incident and flooded Twitter.
Some thought Boult was looking to score a goal.
A swim in the outfield perhaps...
Engineering students pounced on the incident real quick...
After three straight losses, Hyderabad is searching for solutions. Mumbai, on the other hand, is on course after back to back victories.