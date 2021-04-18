IPL 2021: Boult's fielding effort sparks meme-fest

Trent Boult is known for his precision, accuracy and his yorkers. The Kiwi pacer also prides himself on his agility and athleticism.

On a night when Mumbai Indians triggered yet another Hyderabad collapse in IPL 2021, a certain incident, however, drew plenty of laughs.

During the Sunrisers Hyderabad innings, in an apparent effort to stop a ball that was headed to the boundary, Boult appeared to be stuck on a treadmill.

The chase and the resulting fall was hilarious to onlookers and fans, but Krunal Pandya, the bowler, did not see the funny side of things.

Meme-makers though loved the incident and flooded Twitter.

Some thought Boult was looking to score a goal.

What a goal !! Trent boult 😱 pic.twitter.com/8gBjeU76wx — V ! S H W A N A T H 🇮🇳 (@Vishwanathx17) April 17, 2021

A swim in the outfield perhaps...

Engineering students pounced on the incident real quick...





Jesus: I can walk on water

Trent Boult: I can swim on land https://t.co/MS8ql0MHSq — Antariksh Dhanuka (@Adhanuka96) April 17, 2021

Nobody :



Trent boult stopping boundary: pic.twitter.com/BO4grsS5MO — Baklol ninja (@Picsart_wale) April 17, 2021

Trent Boult surfing while chasing the ball. pic.twitter.com/E8Y1NBcgbZ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 17, 2021













After three straight losses, Hyderabad is searching for solutions. Mumbai, on the other hand, is on course after back to back victories.