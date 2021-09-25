IPL 2021: SRH vs PBKS – Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips and Suggestions

Sunrisers Hyderabad's struggle in IPL 2021 continues. They came up against a formidable Delhi Capitals outfit in their first match of the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League and suffered a crushing defeat. SRH were completely outclassed by Delhi Capitals and must now look to find a way to bounce back against a demoralized Punjab Kings unit.



Punjab Kings had the match in the bag against Rajasthan Royals and yet ended up bottling it in the final two overs. Losses like those affect a side heavily and it remains to be seen how KL Rahul's men respond in this fixture.

SRH vs PBKS: Dream11 Fantasy Playing XI

Wicket-keepers

KL Rahul (11 Credits): KL Rahul has been among the best batsmen in IPL 2021 so far. Although he has fallen behind Shikhar Dhawan in the Orange Cap race, Rahul has shown tremendous form and stride this season. He finished just a single run short of yet another half-century in the match against Rajasthan Royals. He has already accrued 380 runs this season at an average of 63.33.

Batters

Kane Williamson (9.5 Credits): Kane Williamson is one of the best batsmen in the world and is expected to be the anchor in the SRH batting order. He's expected to het a solid knock in this match.

Manish Pandey (9 Credits): Although Manish Pandey's strike rate, or lack of it, has attracted plenty of seething criticism, he continues to be a fine run-scorer and that's all you need for your Dream11 Fantasy side since the points keep coming.

Aiden Markram (8.5 Credits): The South African failed to see his side through to a victory in his IPL 2021 debut. However, he remained unbeaten after a fine 26 off 20 deliveries.

In another world, in a different time, Mayank Agarwal would be such a prolific white-ball batsman for India.



— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) September 21, 2021

Mayank Agarwal (9.5 Credits): Mayank Agarwal forms a tremendous partnership with KL Rahul up top for Punjab Kings. He was the aggressor-in-chief against RR and scored a spectacular 43-ball 67. Things started to go wrong after his wicket fell for PBKS.



Abdul Samad (8 Credits): Abdul Samad remains a prodigious talent who is a hard middle-order batter. Samad can smack sixes and boundaries fun and he could prove to be the difference-maker in your Dream11 SRH vs PBKS Fantasy Side.

All-Rounders

Jason Holder (9 Credits): The West Indies powerhouse is extremely potent in this format of the game. He can turn around a game often single-handedly.

Deepak Hooda (8.5 Credits): Deepak Hooda is capable of blitz with the bat as well as handy wickets every now and then.

Bowlers

Rashid Khan (9.5 Credits): Rashid Khan remains one of the best spinners in the world, especially in T20 cricket. The Afghan bowler needs little more introduction and is a must-have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Arshdeep Singh registered a five-wicket haul against RR [Source: IPL]

Arshdeep Singh (8.5 Credits): Arshdeep Singh registered a fine five-wicket haul in the previous match and he's expected to prove lethal with the ball in hand once again.

Mohammad Shami (9 Credits): Mohammad Shami was also sensational against RR. He registered figures of 3-21 in his four overs.

SRH vs PBKS: Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captaincy choices increase your points by 2x while Vice-Captains provide a 1.5x boost to your points.

Our multiplier picks for the match are KL Rahul and Kane Williamson.

