IPL 2021: DC vs SRH - Shreyas Iyer's knock guides DC to a convincing victory

Shreyas Iyer's prophecised return was much better than anticipated as the stylish right-hander walloped the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling unit on his way to a blistering 47 that helped his team secure a convincing win. Iyer suffered a shoulder injury during the India-England series that sidelined him for the first leg of IPL 2021. Luckily for Delhi, the mercurial batsman returned in the knick of time before the start of the second leg.



Shreyas Iyer provides DC with a sense of stability and more of a complete team due to the skill level and depth in talent that they possess in their arsenal. His return helps the team wade through difficult circumstances despite losing wickets, as Iyer is one of the best in the game in high-pressure situations to the extent he thrives in them. He has had big knocks and comes through for his team more often than not, and his return from injury was more of the same as he came back in a crucial time where his team needed him the most.

Never easy to return to top level cricket after an injury. Not if you are Shreyas Iyer. Sign of a top quality player.👌🏼 great win guys!! pic.twitter.com/X5wAxCBCyq — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 22, 2021

There were doubts if he could come back in good shape at the right time and if he could settle in immediately. Iyer wiped those fears away as he came back in better shape and dominated from the get-go. He took his time and paced his innings, getting a thorough feel of the game and the opposing bowling unit before unleashing. Once he got going, he dissected the opposing bowling unit with surgeons precision as he found the boundary at will. It was a batting masterclass as he relentlessly assaulted the hapless SRH bowling unit with a barrage of flicks, drives and pull shots with an intent of finishing in style.



Shreyas Iyer made it clear to the rest of the league that he was back and that he was better than before after finishing the game off in a very Dhoni-like fashion as he dispatched the ball over the boundary for a six. Shreyas Iyer's return spells doom for the other teams but is the ideal confidence booster that Delhi needed to go all the way this time. Iyer also crossed a milestone as he crossed 4000 runs in the T20 format. Shreyas Iyer, remember the name! It's a name that will be heard often, now and down the line.

Happy to be back out there!



Great team effort today, onwards and upwards 🔥 @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/rOLZslQivi — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) September 22, 2021



