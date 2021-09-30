IPL 2021: SRH vs CSK – Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips and Suggestions

Two teams who have had contrasting fortunes in IPL 2021 so far are going head-to-head in this game. Chennai Super Kings have been the team to beat for much of the league stage. Dhoni's men have racked up an impressive eight wins in 10 matches and are comfortably on top of the table. After the horror show in UAE last season, CSK are unbeaten on the same soil this year.



Things couldn't have gone more wrong for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2021. With Warner being sacked from captaincy and the team managing just two victories in 10 fixtures, it has been a season of lessons for SRH. They picked up only their second win of the season in the last match against Rajasthan Royals and will be momentarily high on morale.

Wondering what should be your ideal Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Lineup for the IPL 2021 match between SRH vs CSK? Don't worry, we've got you covered!

SRH vs CSK: Dream11 Fantasy Playing XI

Wicketkeeper

Wriddhiman Saha - (8.5 Credits): Although Wriddhiman Saha hasn't been able to achieve the kind of impact he'd have liked after the fantastic show in UAE last year, he's still your best choice for the wicketkeeper-batter role. Saha opens the batting for SRH and will be looking for a big knock at the start.

Batters

Faf du Plessis (10 Credits): Faf du Plessis has been among the most consistent run-scorers in IPL 2021. He is the fourth highest scorer in the competition with 394 runs from 10 matches at a stunning average of 49.25. Du Plessis missed his fifth half-century of the season by seven runs against KKR.

Kane Williamson (9.5 Credits): Kane Williamson is one of the greatest batsmen in the world. There are few better anchor batsmen than Williamson in the league but he has often been under pressure to deliver at a higher strike rate. He scored a half-century and took his side home against RR.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (9 Credits): Ruturaj Gaikwad forms a fantastic opening partnership with Faf du Plessis. The two understand and complement each other really well. Gaikwad is the fifth-highest scorer with 362 runs to his name in IPL 2021.

No England fan should be surprised at how easy Jason Roy has taken to the IPL. We all know his class, I'm just more astounded that he hasn't been given more opportunities to play in IPL games this far. Ridiculously good #IPL2021 #SRH — Rob Rush (@RobRush02) September 27, 2021

Jason Roy (8.5 Credits): Jason Roy's fantastic start in the Powerplay gave Sunrisers Hyderabad the platform they needed to secure their second win of the season. He scored 60 runs off just 42 deliveries and was adjudged as the Player of the Match.



Ambati Rayudu (8.5 Credits): Ambati Rayudu has had an impressive career with two of the most successful IPL franchises – Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. He hasn't exactly hit top gear this season and will be expecting a bigger knock here.

All-Rounders





What a magnificent victory for Chennai. Ravindra Jadeja top class with bat and ball and Chennai are top of the table. After the situation last year, what a comeback. Just stand up and applaud #WhistlePodu #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/IVK3KtHjVE — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 26, 2021





Ravindra Jadeja (10 Credits): Along with Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja is the best all-format all-rounder in the world. He was the star of the show against KKR. Jadeja picked registered figures of 1/21 in his spell of four overs. He then set his side up for a fantastic victory with his blistering knock of 22 runs off just eight deliveries.

Moeen Ali (9.5 Credits): Moeen Ali's introduction has completely transformed the Chennai Super Kings side this season. The England all-rounder has provided them with breakthroughs with his spin and has also been a fantastic number three batter for CSK.

Bowlers

Rashid Khan (9.5 Credits): Although his talents haven't been able to come to the fore because of the mess that SRH have been this season, Rashid continues to be among the premier spinners in the T20 format. He has picked up 13 wickets in 10 matches and is also capable with the bat.

Deepak Chahar (8.5 Credits): Deepak Chahar has been nothing but fantastic for Chennai Super Kings this season. He has consistently picked up wickets in the Powerplay. He has 11 wickets to his name this season. Chahar also hit the winning runs against KKR.

Shardul Thakur wants every second in this phase in life to be an hour, even a day maybe. Just stretch it out. Playing the best cricket of his life — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 26, 2021

Shardul Thakur (8.5 Credits): Everything Shardul Thakur has touched has turned into gold this season. The man from Palghar has picked up 10 wickets in 10 games but has provided the side with several crucial breakthroughs.

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Playing XI

SRH vs CSK: Captain and Vice-Captain Picks



Captaincy choices increase your points by 2x while Vice-Captains provide a 1.5x boost to your points.

Our multiplier picks for the match are Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis.

Good luck to you all!

(Views expressed are those of the write and do not guarantee winnings. Play carefully.)