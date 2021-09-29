IPL 2021: Simarjeet Singh replaces the injured Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai Indians squad

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians on Wednesday added pacer Simarjeet Singh to their squad as an injury replacement for young left-arm speedster Arjun Tendulkar. Arjun is the son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar and was picked at the draft earlier this year by the defending champions.

🚨 Squad Update 🚨



Right-arm medium pacer Simarjeet Singh will be replacing Arjun Tendulkar for the remainder of #IPL2021



📰 Read all the details 👇#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians https://t.co/AcfBJsYf2w — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 29, 2021

"Mumbai Indians have added Simarjeet Singh as an injury replacement to Arjun Tendulkar for the remainder of their IPL 2021 season," a media statement issued by Mumbai Indians said.



"The right-arm medium-fast bowler has started training with the team after completing the mandatory quarantine as per IPL guidelines," it said. The Rohit Sharma-led side have kept themselves in the play-offs race after they defeated Punjab Kings on Tuesday.