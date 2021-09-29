IPL 2021: MI vs PBKS – Kieron Pollard picks up his 300th T20 wicket and other important stats

Kieron Pollard is a T20 great

Against Punjab Kings in IPL 2021, the Caribbean all-rounder picked up his 300th wicket in T20 cricket. He has also scored over 11,000 runs and has won around 15 trophies including five IPL victories with Mumbai Indians.

When Pollard got rid of Chris Gayle in the match, it was the first and only dismissal in the history of T20 cricket with a combined experience of over 1000 matches between the two players involved. This was only the second time Polly had dismissed Gayle in T20 cricket.

Polly loves the big fishes

Kieron Pollard got rid of both Chris Gayle and KL Rahul in the same over tonight. He certainly loves picking up big wickets. In the Indian Premier League, the three batters he has dismissed the most times are AB De Villiers, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni, with each getting out to Pollard three times.

Ravi Bishnoi has a bright future

Ravi Bishnoi is the best T20 wrist spinner in India





Ravi Bishnoi came on and made an instant impact against Mumbai Indians tonight. The young spinner got rid of heavyweights like Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in successive deliveries. Among Indian wrist spinners, only Varun Chakravarthy has had a better average bowling impact in the IPL than Bishnoi.

The 21-year-old also picked up his first wickets in the IPL powerplay tonight. Prior to this match, he had bowled seven overs inside the first six overs in IPL but failed to pick up a single wicket.