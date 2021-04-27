Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Indian Premier League 2021

IPL 2021: RCB identify Scott Kuggeleijn as a replacement for Kane Richardson

Royal Challengers Bangalore have replaced Australian pacer Kane Richardson with Scott Kuggeleijn

IPL 2021: RCB identify Scott Kuggeleijn as a replacement for Kane Richardson
X

Scott Kuggeleijn will replace Kane Richardson in the RCB squad [Credits: NZ Herald]

By

PTI

Updated: 2021-04-27T22:02:06+05:30

New Zealand pacer Scott Kuggeleijn was announced as a replacement for Kane Richardson in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for the remainder of IPL-14.

Along with compatriot Adam Zampa, Australian Richardson on Monday quit the tournament midway citing personal reasons in the wake of a second COVID-19 wave in the country. The Aussie cricketer flew back to his nation as the cases of Covid-19 kept mounting in India.

Kuggeleijn, who has been part of the IPL bubble as a reserve for Mumbai Indians, moved to RCB as a replacement for Richardson, ESPNcricinfo reported.

No replacement has been named yet for leg-spinner Zampa.

The 29-year-old Kuggeleijn has so far played 2 ODIs, 16 T20Is for New Zealand besides appearing in two IPL fixtures in the past.

Zampa and Richardson will be flying back to their country on Tuesday night via Doha. The two are currently in Mumbai while their franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore have moved to Ahmedabad.

Indian Premier League IPL 2021 Coronavirus Royal Challengers Bangalore 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X