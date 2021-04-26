IPL 2021: RCB's Zampa and Richardson pull out of IPL

On the morning after Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a 69 run defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings, they were dealt with another blow.

The Australian pair of Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson has decided to leave the IPL bubble and return home.

In an official announcement, the Bangalore franchise said, "Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of IPL 2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support."

Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021.

This development follows the decision of Andrew Type to leave the Rajasthan camp and fly back home to Australia.



Incidentally, Ravi Ashwin also announced that he was leaving the Delhi camp and rejoining his family in Chennai.

After suffering their first defeat of the tournament, Bangalore slipped to third on the points table.

Chennai Super Kings now lead the points table and are ahead of Delhi and Bangalore on net run rate.

Take it in your stride and correct the mistakes in the next game! Virat Kohli, Simon Katich and Mike Hesson speak to the team after a tough game.

Bangalore's next game is against Delhi on April 27 at Ahmedabad.