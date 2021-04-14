IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma highlights wildlife and environmental issues once again

In the IPL 2021 season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wore shoes that carried the message of 'Save the Rhinos.'



He went on to use his shoes to highlight important wildlife and environmental issues once again during the second match against Kolkata Knight Riders. In this game, he wore shoes that raised awareness for 'Plastic Free Oceans.' Rohit sported marine blue Adidas shoes on which sea turtles were painted. He went on Twitter to reveal the cause behind the message on his shoes and also urged people to join him in this movement. He spoke about the importance of saving our oceans from plastic waste and has extended his voice towards this in the past as well, much like the support for Rhinos in the previous IPL match.

The other cause that's extremely close to my heart. This one hits hard! This is a hundred percent in our control to reverse. I take my cause with me while I go out and do what I love! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ZF5xP1zy9k — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 14, 2021

"The other cause that's extremely close to my heart. This one hits hard! This is a hundred percent in our control to reverse. I take my cause with me while I go out and do what I love!

I walk out with my cause but it won't end there, I need you guys to walk with me. Let's get our oceans healthy again," the MI skipper tweeted.

It has been absolutely wonderful to see Rohit Sharma use his platform and privilege to highlight and raise awareness for important environmental issues and it'll be interesting to see what shoes he wears in the next game.