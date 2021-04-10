Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma bats for the rhino, sports unique message
The Hitman backs efforts for the conservation of the endangered species.
Although his innings was cut short by an unfortunate run-out in the tournament opener against RCB, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma scored a big one for team wildlife.
When Rohit entered the field to open the innings for Mumbai, he was spotted wearing shoes with "Save the Rhino" written on them. The message was accompanied by an illustration of the Great One-Horned Rhinoceros.
Indian rhinos are an endangered species owing to an ever-increasing number of threats like poaching, habitat loss and mass mortality from inbreeding and disease.
As one of the leading supporter of this cause, Rohit decided to take a unique approach to spread awareness about this issue and sported those kicks.
His initiative was appreciated by many. Actor Abhishek Bachchan responded with a tweet.