Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Indian Premier League 2021

IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma bats for the rhino, sports unique message

The Hitman backs efforts for the conservation of the endangered species.

IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma bats for the rhino, sports unique message
X

Rohit Sharma's meaningful message during the MI vs RCB game on April 9 (Source: Twitter)

By

Rashi Bhattacharyya

Published: 10 April 2021 10:48 AM GMT

Although his innings was cut short by an unfortunate run-out in the tournament opener against RCB, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma scored a big one for team wildlife.

When Rohit entered the field to open the innings for Mumbai, he was spotted wearing shoes with "Save the Rhino" written on them. The message was accompanied by an illustration of the Great One-Horned Rhinoceros.

The conservation of this endangered species has been an important topic of discussion in the last couple of years.

Indian rhinos are an endangered species owing to an ever-increasing number of threats like poaching, habitat loss and mass mortality from inbreeding and disease.

As one of the leading supporter of this cause, Rohit decided to take a unique approach to spread awareness about this issue and sported those kicks.

His initiative was appreciated by many. Actor Abhishek Bachchan responded with a tweet.

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen, who also supports the same cause through his "SORAI" initiative, took to Twitter and wrote, "The great mams boots last night in the @IPL opener. @ImRo45 continually playing for a cause - SAVING RHINOS!"
Ever since Rohit was announced as the WWF-India Rhino Ambassador in 2018, he has been vocal about their conservation.
In 2015, Rohit joined an anti-poaching campaign in Kenya to save the wild animals of Africa along with Hollywood actors Matt LeBlanc and Salma Hayek.
Known for his work for animal welfare, Rohit is set to spread awareness about more such causes throughout IPL 2021.

IPL 2021 Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X