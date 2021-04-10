IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma bats for the rhino, sports unique message

Although his innings was cut short by an unfortunate run-out in the tournament opener against RCB, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma scored a big one for team wildlife.



When Rohit entered the field to open the innings for Mumbai, he was spotted wearing shoes with "Save the Rhino" written on them. The message was accompanied by an illustration of the Great One-Horned Rhinoceros.

Yesterday when I walked on to the field it was more than just a game for me. Playing cricket is my dream and helping make this world a better place is a cause we all need to work towards. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fM22VolbYq — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 10, 2021

The conservation of this endangered species has been an important topic of discussion in the last couple of years.

Indian rhinos are an endangered species owing to an ever-increasing number of threats like poaching, habitat loss and mass mortality from inbreeding and disease.

As one of the leading supporter of this cause, Rohit decided to take a unique approach to spread awareness about this issue and sported those kicks.

His initiative was appreciated by many. Actor Abhishek Bachchan responded with a tweet.

👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 10, 2021

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen, who also supports the same cause through his "SORAI" initiative, took to Twitter and wrote, "The great mams boots last night in the @ IPL opener. @ImRo45 continually playing for a cause - SAVING RHINOS!"

The great mams boots last night in the @IPL opener. @ImRo45 continually playing for a cause - SAVING RHINOS! 🙏🏽🦏 pic.twitter.com/aGTveMOWBh — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 10, 2021

Ever since Rohit was announced as the WWF-India Rhino Ambassador in 2018, he has been vocal about their conservation.

In 2015, Rohit joined an anti-poaching campaign in Kenya to save the wild animals of Africa along with Hollywood actors Matt LeBlanc and Salma Hayek.

Known for his work for animal welfare, Rohit is set to spread awareness about more such causes throughout IPL 2021.

The 🄲🄰🅄🅂🄴🅂 I support ❤️ Stay tuned! 😉 pic.twitter.com/L8q8UiHwur — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 9, 2021



