Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: RCB vs RR – Virat Kohli reaches a mega landmark in the IPL!
It was a night of celebration for RCB fans as Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal scripted numerous records
Royal Challengers Bangalore fans will sing 'Ee sala cup naamde' long into the night. The dream is truly alive!
With four wins in four games, RCB look unstoppable at the moment. It's not just their victories, it's also how they've outplayed their opposition at almost every turn that will make the players believe they are on the right track.
Tonight, Royal Challengers Bangalore were a class apart and blew away Rajasthan Royals in the bowling powerplay. Thanks to the likes of Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, and Rahul Tewatia, RR were able to reach a respectable target and avoid further humiliation.
However, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal made light work out of that run chase, with the latter scoring his first IPL century and his captain, getting to the 6000-run mark in the competition.
Let's take a look at some more stats and figures:
Virat Kohli and a gigantic milestone
On this night, Virat Kohli became the first cricketer to score 6,000 IPL runs. The RCB captain was on 5949 runs when the game began and it took him a little over 13 years to get to this incredible landmark in the IPL. Virat Kohli was also the first to the 4000 runs milestone.
He's also the leading scorer in IPL history and has a comfortable lead at the top over Suresh Raina.
The night belonged to Devdutt Padikkal
Devdutt Padikkal scored a fantastic unbeaten century against Rajasthan Royals tonight, doing so for the first time in his career.
He's the first player born in the year 2000 or later to score a century in both the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well as the IPL. He's also the only currently uncapped Indian player to score an IPL century after Paul Valthaty.
Accomplishing this monumental feat at the age of 20 years and 289 days, Devdutt Padikkal is the third youngest IPL centurion after Manish Pandey and Rishabh Pant.
Manish Pandey scored the first century for RCB in 2009 while Padikkal scored the latest one tonight. In between, they had a mammoth 12 IPL centuries, all scored by the iconic trio of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, and AB De Villiers!
Other Miscellaneous Facts and Figures
On 22nd April 2016, Virat shared a 155-run stand with AB De Villiers against Rising Pune Supergiant. Exactly five years later, he shared a 181-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal against Rajasthan Royals.
The opening stand between Kohli and Padikkal tonight was the third-highest run-chase in IPL without losing a wicket.
Following Devdutt Padikkal's century tonight, RCB became the side with the most IPL centuries (14). Punjab (13) and Delhi (10) are next on that list. Interestingly enough, all three teams are yet to win an IPL trophy.