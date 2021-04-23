IPL 2021: RCB vs RR – Virat Kohli reaches a mega landmark in the IPL!

Royal Challengers Bangalore fans will sing 'Ee sala cup naamde' long into the night. The dream is truly alive!



With four wins in four games, RCB look unstoppable at the moment. It's not just their victories, it's also how they've outplayed their opposition at almost every turn that will make the players believe they are on the right track.

Tonight, Royal Challengers Bangalore were a class apart and blew away Rajasthan Royals in the bowling powerplay. Thanks to the likes of Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, and Rahul Tewatia, RR were able to reach a respectable target and avoid further humiliation.

However, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal made light work out of that run chase, with the latter scoring his first IPL century and his captain, getting to the 6000-run mark in the competition.

Let's take a look at some more stats and figures:

Virat Kohli and a gigantic milestone

On this night, Virat Kohli became the first cricketer to score 6,000 IPL runs. The RCB captain was on 5949 runs when the game began and it took him a little over 13 years to get to this incredible landmark in the IPL. Virat Kohli was also the first to the 4000 runs milestone.