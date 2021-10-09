IPL 2021: RCB vs DC – Social media goes berserk over KS Bharat's last ball heroics!

A game that required all the Oh-my-gods and Holy-wows by the end was a fitting end to the league stage of the IPL 2021 season. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals took on each other in a battle for bragging rights and a last-ball six helped Virat Kohli's men get to the other side in the most thrilling manner imaginable.



It never looked like RCB could muster 15 runs off the final over. It never looked like KS Bharat, who had been fantastic on the night, would've been able to smash a six off the final ball to make the night the most memorable one of his IPL career so far. And yet, all of that happened and social media completely lost its bearings.

Here are the top tweets from that dramatic thriller of a fixture:

Important win before the big match on Monday. Well played Bharat & Maxi 👏👏@RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/qFEwKQLSsG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 8, 2021





Enjoyed watching this marvellous match winning inning from #bharat #rcb — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 8, 2021

Great effort by #RCB to beat table toppers #DC in their last league match. Doesn't alter position in points table, but gives good momentum heading into play-offs — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 8, 2021

The smile on Virat Kohli's face sums it up about RCB's victory. KS Bharat an absolute star. pic.twitter.com/mkkkFdQU9c — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 8, 2021

•Virat Kohli finish with a SIX v SRH in 2015.



•KS Bharat finish with a SIX v DC in 2021. pic.twitter.com/VR0JO1W3r8 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) October 8, 2021

KS Bharat, was backup keeper in longer format but he has adapted this format so well, consistent in the top order for #RCB. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 8, 2021

Well done KS Bharat. What a star for RCB. Batting at 3. Excellent knock. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 8, 2021

What a game. Wow. KS Bharat tonight you're our legend mate. #RCBvDC — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) October 8, 2021

KS Bharat will remember this innings for the rest of his life!



Just for a moment it didn't feel that would go for a six but it did. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) October 8, 2021







































