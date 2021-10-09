Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: RCB vs DC – Social media goes berserk over KS Bharat's last ball heroics!
The match between RCB and DC was a fitting end to the league stage of IPL 2021
A game that required all the Oh-my-gods and Holy-wows by the end was a fitting end to the league stage of the IPL 2021 season. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals took on each other in a battle for bragging rights and a last-ball six helped Virat Kohli's men get to the other side in the most thrilling manner imaginable.
It never looked like RCB could muster 15 runs off the final over. It never looked like KS Bharat, who had been fantastic on the night, would've been able to smash a six off the final ball to make the night the most memorable one of his IPL career so far. And yet, all of that happened and social media completely lost its bearings.
Here are the top tweets from that dramatic thriller of a fixture:
