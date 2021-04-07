IPL 2021: What happens when a player tests positive in the bio-bubble?

Despite secure bio-bubbles and stringent protocols, COVID-19 is well and truly spreading its vicious tentacles on IPL 2021.

After Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel tested positive earlier this month, Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeping consultant Kiran More and Royal Challengers Bangalore's all-rounder Daniel Sams became the latest additions to the list.





Both More and Sams are currently asymptomatic and in isolation. Since More was operating inside the bubble and had interacted with the members of the Mumbai contingent before testing positive, the defending champions cancelled their training session, underwent a rapid testing process and returned negative results. As for Sams, who checked into the team hotel in Chennai on April 3 with a negative COVID report on arrival, was already serving his 7 days quarantine period.

As these new cases emerge, the question has to be asked- are the bio-bubbles at IPL 2021 safe? The BCCI did a tremendous job during the recently-concluded India vs England series. Their successful endeavour meant that the board was ready for hosting the IPL at home this season. However, with cases now rising in the secure environment, the integrity of the bio-bubbles will be questioned. And the players will undoubtedly be a worried lot. For the IPL in the UAE last year, BCCI had hired UK-based Restrata (a safety and technology firm) to create a central bio-bubble. With more players and staff testing positive with each passing day, the board is now on its toes. What happens when a player tests positive in the bio-bubble?

As per the standard operating procedures released by the BCCI, a whole lot of measures kick in the moment a player or staff in the bio-bubble returns a positive test.