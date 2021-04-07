IPL 2021: RCB's Daniel Sams tests positive for COVID-19

Top
IPL 2021: RCBs Daniel Sams tests positive for COVID-19
Sams testing positive for COVID raises questions about the bio-bubble in place for IPL 2021 (Source: Cricket Australia)

By

Press Trust of India

Updated: 2021-04-07T11:46:49+05:30

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the IPL starting on April 9 here.

According to a statement issued by RCB on its twitter handle, the 28-year-old all-rounder arrived in India on April 3 and had a negative COVID-19 test report at that time.

"His report from the 2nd test on 7th April came positive. Sams is currently asymptomatic and he is currently in isolation at a designated medical facility," the RCB said.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore medical team is in constant touch with Daniel Sams and continue to monitor his health and abide by the BCCI protocols."


RCB will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on Friday.

Sams has played in only three IPL games so far in his career.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians' wicket-keeping consultant and talent scout Kiran More had tested positive for the dreaded virus.

Devdutt Padikkal back

Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal is back with the RCB squad after two negative tests.

With inputs from PTI


