IPL 2021: Prithvi Shaw sheds light on how he got back to form

The Delhi Capitals got off to a fantastic start in the VIVO IPL 2021 with a seven-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Delhi Capitals' opening batsman Prithvi Shaw was in the thick of things as he blasted his way to 38-ball 72-run innings, helping his team chase down a target of 189 runs with 8 balls to spare.

"Very happy with the way I batted. Everyone executed whatever we practiced in the last few days. It was brilliant to see everyone contributing to the team. The opening stand which we got was very crucial for us. Chasing 190 odd is not easy without a good start. It was a great win for us; however, I should've stayed in the middle until the end. So, if I have to rate my innings out of 10, I will give an 8 to myself," said Shaw.



The 21-year-old, who scored a whopping 827 runs in 8 matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, spoke about how he got back into form before the VIVO IPL 2021, "I made some small changes in my batting before the IPL. I just wanted to minimize all the mistakes I was making, and I worked hard. I practiced for two weeks with Strength & Conditioning Coach Rajinikanth Sivagnanam sir and Pravin Amre sir before the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Then I just played my natural game with a few changes in the Vijay Hazare Trophy."