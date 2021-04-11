Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: CSK vs DC: Reactions to the Shaw-Dhawan show
The left-right combination gave headaches aplenty to CSK.
As Delhi Capitals overhauled Chennai Super Kings' 188 on Match #2 of IPL 2021, two batsmen lorded over the rest.
A truly remarkable 138 opening partnership between Dhawan and Shaw turned the tables on Dhoni's Chennai, who at the innings break were bullish about pushing Delhi into a corner.
Such was the strokeplay from the duo that Chennai had little or no respite. The runs came thick and fast.
Dhoni changed his bowlers around but the partnership wasn't to be broken.
Delhi achieved a comfortable victory in the end and everybody stood up and took note of Ricky Ponting's squad.
With a comfortable run chase, Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals are up and running in IPL 2021. For MS Dhoni though, the winning mantra continues to be a mystery.
