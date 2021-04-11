IPL 2021: CSK vs DC: Reactions to the Shaw-Dhawan show

As Delhi Capitals overhauled Chennai Super Kings' 188 on Match #2 of IPL 2021, two batsmen lorded over the rest.

A truly remarkable 138 opening partnership between Dhawan and Shaw turned the tables on Dhoni's Chennai, who at the innings break were bullish about pushing Delhi into a corner.

Such was the strokeplay from the duo that Chennai had little or no respite. The runs came thick and fast.

Dhoni changed his bowlers around but the partnership wasn't to be broken.

Delhi achieved a comfortable victory in the end and everybody stood up and took note of Ricky Ponting's squad.





Balanced start from a well balance side @DelhiCapitals #DCvsCSK — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 10, 2021





Perfect start boys 💯 Keep it going @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/TJXZAT8ss8 — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) April 10, 2021









Proud of the entire team for coming together and roaring on the field! Great way for us to start the IPL season and on we go!@DelhiCapitals #YeHaiNayiDilli #roarmacha pic.twitter.com/8QdQIkx1hP — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) April 10, 2021













With a comfortable run chase, Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals are up and running in IPL 2021. For MS Dhoni though, the winning mantra continues to be a mystery.