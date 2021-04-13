IPL 2021: RR vs PBKS: Player of the Day – Chetan Sakariya

We know, we know what you're thinking.

Where's Deepak Hooda? Where's KL Rahul? And where the hell is Sanju awesome Samson?

All of those players were genuine contenders for the Player of the Day, but to do what Chetan Sakariya has done in the biggest game of his life so far and with the context of everything he has gone through, there weren't any doubts for us about who deserved the title.



The Indian Premier League is known to bring struggling, budding young cricketers hoping to realize their dream of making it in professional cricket to the limelight. Over the years, it has told us several wonderful stories.

Chetan Sakariya became the latest addition to that beautiful list.

In just his second over of the match, young Chetan spotted Mayank Agarwal coming down the track and darting to his right.

Sensing an opportunity, he bowled a full-length delivery wide of off-stump knowing Mayank would take the bait.

And so, he did.

The Punjab Kings batsman could only get the edge of his bat to Chetan's ball and it travelled safely to Sanju Samson behind the stumps.

The 22-year-old has been the sole breadwinner for his family over the last few years.

He had a very difficult childhood, growing up in a place called Vartej, several kilometres away from Rajkot.

Sakariya's father's ailing health meant that the young bowler had to step in to provide for his family and had it not been for his maternal uncle's support, maybe Chetan wouldn't have been playing the sport to begin with.

Chetan Sakariya followed up his first two overs in the Powerplay by bowling the 17th over.

Punjab Kings had 172 runs on board and Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul looked extremely menacing. Despite this, Sakariya kept them at bay and conceded just two runs in the first four deliveries.

But then things started to go wrong.

Deepak Hooda smashed 13 runs over the next few deliveries, which also included a no-ball.

Sakariya buried his face in his palms.

The 22-year-old's road to Rajasthan Royals hasn't been easy.

As a 17-year-old, he ended up getting injured while trying to exert himself too much. During his spell on the sidelines, Chetan Sakariya had to help out his uncle in his stationery dealership.

He was trusted with making the bills, updating passbooks, issuing cheques, taking care of payments among other things.