IPL 2021: RR vs PBKS: Play of the day – Rahul Tewatia

KL Rahul had stroked his way to a masterful 91. With 7-boundaries and 5-sixes, he had anchored the Punjab innings.

And with five balls left in the 20th over, a century was on the cards.

Brimming with confidence, the Punjab skipper duly heaved one towards cow corner and watched it sail towards the fence.

There was just one problem – Rahul Tewatia was patrolling the area.

A split-second decision

As the ball arrived towards him, Tewatia was composed.

Knowing all too well where the ropes were, he pivoted on his right foot, faced the fence and held the ball in one swift motion.

But the job wasn't quite done just yet.

The momentum was such that he was bound to cross the rope.



With the ball in hand, Tewatia had to make a split-second decision – cross the rope with the ball in hand and concede a six or toss it back in and save a six but hand the batsman a lifeline in the process.

Tewatia, however, did one better.



While still inside the boundary, he tossed the ball high enough just before the momentum took him outside the ropes. He then dived right back in to collect the ball which was still in play.

The outcome – six runs were saved and what's more, KL Rahul had been dismissed on 91.



With big hitting an integral part of the game and boundary riders in the firing line virtually every ball, the manoeuvre that Tewatia pulled off is an integral part of every practice session.

That said, to pull it off with precision in an IPL match to deny a batsman a hundred, is a fabulous effort indeed.

And for that reason, Rahul Tewatia's catch is our Play of the Day.

Watch the catch on iplt20.com here.