IPL 2021: PBKS vs SRH – Nicholas Pooran's nightmare continues

It was a good day for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Their bowlers cleaned out the entire Punjab Kings batting order, their fielders produced sharp run-outs and took great catches, and their opening order hardly had to sweat.



Sunrisers Hyderabad bowled out Punjab Kings for a paltry score of 120. During the run-chase, this time David Warner and Jonny Bairstow took full control of matters and did not make any errors. Even when Warner's wicket fell, Kane Williamson arrived at the crease to exert control on proceedings. With a 56-ball 63, Jonny Bairstow was the catalyst for the run-chase and was adjudged as the Man of the Match. Let's take a look at some stats and figures from the match between PBKS and SRH: Nicholas Pooran's nightmare in IPL 2021 Nicholas Pooran has endured a torrid time in this season of the Indian Premier League. Wondering how bad it has been? Let's take a look at his score in three of the four matches that he has played so far: 0-ball duck vs SRH 1-ball duck vs RR 2-ball duck vs CSK What is also funny is the fact that this Pooran's only runs this season have come against Delhi Capitals. He had registered a 3-ball duck vs DC in IPL 2020 (followed by another duck in the Super Over). KL Rahul reaches a milestone

PBKS teammates Chris Gayle and KL Rahul are the fastest batsmen to score 5000 runs in T20 cricket [Credits: IPL]

KL Rahul may not have made much of an impact in this match. He was dismissed by Bhuvi while batting on just four runs. However, in this game, KL Rahul became the second-fastest batsman to get to 5000 T20 runs. Rahul achieved this feat in just 143 innings.

