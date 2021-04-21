Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: PBKS vs SRH – Nicholas Pooran's nightmare continues
Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their first win in IPL 2021 with an all-round performance
It was a good day for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Their bowlers cleaned out the entire Punjab Kings batting order, their fielders produced sharp run-outs and took great catches, and their opening order hardly had to sweat.
Sunrisers Hyderabad bowled out Punjab Kings for a paltry score of 120. During the run-chase, this time David Warner and Jonny Bairstow took full control of matters and did not make any errors. Even when Warner's wicket fell, Kane Williamson arrived at the crease to exert control on proceedings. With a 56-ball 63, Jonny Bairstow was the catalyst for the run-chase and was adjudged as the Man of the Match.
Let's take a look at some stats and figures from the match between PBKS and SRH:
Nicholas Pooran's nightmare in IPL 2021
Nicholas Pooran has endured a torrid time in this season of the Indian Premier League. Wondering how bad it has been? Let's take a look at his score in three of the four matches that he has played so far:
0-ball duck vs SRH
1-ball duck vs RR
2-ball duck vs CSK
What is also funny is the fact that this Pooran's only runs this season have come against Delhi Capitals. He had registered a 3-ball duck vs DC in IPL 2020 (followed by another duck in the Super Over).
KL Rahul reaches a milestone
KL Rahul may not have made much of an impact in this match. He was dismissed by Bhuvi while batting on just four runs. However, in this game, KL Rahul became the second-fastest batsman to get to 5000 T20 runs. Rahul achieved this feat in just 143 innings.
The fastest to get to that mark was none other than his PBKS teammate, Chris Gayle who took just 132 innings to reach that landmark.
Punjab Kings and the '22' voodoo
The number 22 stood out in the performances of Punjab Kings players today.
Mayank Agarwal was the joint-highest scorer with 22 runs.
Shahrukh Khan also scored 22 runs.
Fabian Allen conceded 22 runs.
Murugan Ashwin conceded 22 runs.
Deepak Hooda conceded 22 runs.
Arshdeep Singh bowled 22 deliveries.
Other miscellaneous stats and figures
Punjab Kings batsmen have been conservative during the Powerplay overs of IPL 2021. They have attacked just 36% of the balls they've faced, the lowest for any team in the competition.
In this game, Rashid Khan took Chris Gayle's wicket for the fifth time in T20 cricket. Only Harbhajan Singh and Dwayne Bravo have dismissed him more often.