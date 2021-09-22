IPL 2021: PBKS vs RR – Twitter reacts to that unbelievable final over

The magic of the IPL continues to churn out thrillers! Going into the final two overs of the game, PBKS required just 10 runs off 15 deliveries. Openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul had put them in an advantageous position and the batsmen on crease Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran had also taken on the bowlers. A win became a question of when instead of if.



However, as it has happened plenty of times before, they went on to fumble from that position. Mustafizur Rahman bowled a brilliant penultimate over and Kartik Tyagi, who needed to defend four runs of the final one, ended up picking two wickets and conceding just one run to seal an outrageous win!

Here's how social media reacted to that phenomenal clash:

Kartik Tyagi, what have you just done! — Jake Lush McCrum (@JakeLushMcCrum) September 21, 2021





What an over, #KartikTyagi! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive! #PBKSvRR #IPL2021 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 21, 2021

Two no-balls missed. In the Mustafizur over. And #PBKS has lost the game by two runs. What good is technology if that doesn't allow you to rectify a glaring error? #PBKSvRR #IPL2021 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 21, 2021

Wow! Defending 4 in the final over, giving away only 1.

Brilliant from Kartik Tyagi. Punjab can only blame themselves #PBKSvRR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 21, 2021

This is why I love the IPL !!!!

Match turning on its head in a flash !!! Wow 🤩 #PBKSvRR — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) September 21, 2021

That was world class stuff from Kartik Tyagi. Absolutely brilliant #PBKSvRR — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 21, 2021

Mahipal was launching into them ! Great to see that kind of hitting ! #PBKSvRR — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) September 21, 2021

Whole punjab kings to Kartik Tyagi right now#PBKSvRR pic.twitter.com/WP0Hul3uWj — Rishabh Pant (@rishabpantclub) September 21, 2021































