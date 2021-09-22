Top
Indian Premier League 2021

IPL 2021: PBKS vs RR – Twitter reacts to that unbelievable final over

Social media went crazy after Rajasthan Royals bounced back in the match against Punjab Kings in dramatic fashion!

Kartik Tyagi bowled a phenomenal final over and defended four runs against PBKS [Source: RR Twitter]
By

Anjishnu Roy

Published: 21 Sep 2021 6:35 PM GMT

The magic of the IPL continues to churn out thrillers! Going into the final two overs of the game, PBKS required just 10 runs off 15 deliveries. Openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul had put them in an advantageous position and the batsmen on crease Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran had also taken on the bowlers. A win became a question of when instead of if.

However, as it has happened plenty of times before, they went on to fumble from that position. Mustafizur Rahman bowled a brilliant penultimate over and Kartik Tyagi, who needed to defend four runs of the final one, ended up picking two wickets and conceding just one run to seal an outrageous win!

Here's how social media reacted to that phenomenal clash:










